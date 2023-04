Claxton Elementary will be holding a Spring Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 22nd from 8 am to 2 pm.

Organizers say that if you would like to set up sell some items, that you should swing by the school and sign up. The cost to sign up will be $20 and will reserve you two parking spaces to set up in. Of course, you can also come out, find some great bargains, and help support Claxton Elementary School.