City of Kingston in search of a Council member

The city of Kingston is accepting applications from citizens who would like to serve on the City Council following this week’s resignation of Vice Mayor Tara Stockton.

Mayor Tim Neal says that “Stockton had served the city well and he regrets her leaving but understood her wishes to move on with life outside of politics.” Stockton submitted her resignation via email and went into effect immediately.

Tony Brown was selected by his fellow Council members to serve as the city’s Vice Mayor, in large part according to BBB-TV, because he got the “majority of the votes” in the last City Council election.

If you are a resident of the city of Kingston and would like to be considered to serve on the City Council, you can contact the city of Kingston at 865-376-2081, stop by City Hall, or apply online by following this link to the city’s website.