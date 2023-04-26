CHS Historic Downtown Youth Board cruises into “Elite 8” of Club Madness Challenge

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News

The team representing Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board easily moved on to the final eight in ACTPrep.com’s 5th annual Club Madness Challenge in online voting that wrapped up on Tuesday.

The team of CHS students easily defeated Concord Broadcasting by the final tally of 155-43, earning the group $300 and moving them one step closer to the $5000 grand prize. The next round of live Facebook voting for Clinton will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 2nd when they will square off against either the Bearden High School Navy JROTC or the Stone Memorial Wrestling Team. The winner between those two clubs will be determined by online voting that will conclude at noon on Thursday, April 27th.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, the Oak Ridge Technology Student Association (TSA) is up against Northwest FFA in their pursuit of winning the $5,000 grand prize. The winner of this matchup will win at least $100. Voting in that competition concludes at noon today (April 26th).

Like or Follow www.ACTprep.com’s Facebook page to vote for the Oak Ridge TSA video. If you have already liked/followed the company’s page, your vote will count twice. If you do that today, your vote will count twice for the remainder of the competition.

Votes from newly created Facebook accounts will not count. Purchased likes will also not count.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

