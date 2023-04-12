Charles Wayne Gardner, age 67, of Oak Ridge

Charles Wayne Gardner, age 67, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, April 9, 2023.

Charles lived his whole life in the Oak Ridge area. He was a business owner of Waynes Service Company for over 12 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. He enjoyed playing guitar, traveling, and he was an avid amateur radio operator. (He assisted after the tornado went through Morgan County) He also enjoyed going to UT football games with his son. They attended several Bowl games, including the 1998 National Championship Game.

He is proceeded in death by his father; Charles William Gardner and stepdaughter; Tonya Michelle Felts.

He is survived by his mother; Trula Kathleen Hustell, (who is 99 years young) of Oak Ridge, son; Justin Wayne Gardner of Oak Ridge, ex-wife; Linda Gardner of Oak Ridge, also by extended family and many friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Steve McDonald and Chaplin Ginnie Ireland.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Gardner family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

