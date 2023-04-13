Charles “Kyle” Phillips, age 80 of Clinton

Charles “Kyle” Phillips, age 80 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was a devoted Father and a beloved husband.  Kyle was a simple man but will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by parents, Charles Elmer Phillips and Myrtle Louise (Overton) Phillips and sister, Norma Jane Day.

Kyle is survived by:

Wife of 40 years…. Gail Phillips

Daughter…. Meredith Zirkel

Son…. Daniel Phillips (Katie)

Grandchildren…. Kathryn Vacek (Pat), Christopher Zirkel, Carly Zirkel, Nicholas Zirkel, Aliegha Phillips

Neely Zirkel Ridgeway, Landon Phillips, and Kaylin Phillips

Extended family…. Gregory Guerrero (Jennie)

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service at 6:00 pm. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

