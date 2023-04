CCSO arrests one on drug, weapons charges

On Monday, April 11th, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that Deputy Preston Mullins conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Logan Street in Jellico.

Deputy Mullins performed a search of the vehicle as a result of information obtained during the stop and discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and a pistol.

According to a press release, 34-year-old Latosha Cureton was arrested and transported to the Campbell County Jail on several drug and weapons-related charges.

Photo by CCSO