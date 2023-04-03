Carolyn Lugene Owens, 86, of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023 surrounded by family.

Born on April 13, 1936 in Hoffman, IL, Carolyn was the eldest daughter of Eugene and Verna Hohman and grew up in a loving family with three siblings. She spent her childhood and adulthood in Clinton, where she attended Clinton High School and played on the basketball team.

Carolyn began her long career as the Office Manager at The White Store in 1975 and gained many close friendships there. She attended Faith Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge and was a member of Good Sam Club and GWRRA.

Carolyn was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Marvin, for over 66 years. They were inseparable, enjoying countless camping trips in the Great Smokey Mountains and adventuring out of her comfort zone riding on the back of his motorcycle just to be with him. She loved playing dominos and hosting large family gatherings in her home, which she adored.

Carolyn was the most doting grand, great-grand and great-great grandmother, and protective mother to her two daughters who reciprocated with devoted support till the end. She loved and defended her whole family fiercely. She also adored her pets over the years and was very fond of the hummingbirds that visited her windows.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Verna Hohman; and two brothers, Jack and Lowell Hohman.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Owens; two daughters, Tena Southard (Joe) and Linda Rankin (John); grandchildren Jamie Southard, Andrea Brown, Tyler Southard, Amanda Rankin and David Rankin. She is the great-grandmother to Xander, Hayden, Lilly, Jasper, Jet, Elayna, Claire, Pierce and August as well as a great-great grandmother to Easton. Also survived by sister Dolores Crowley (LB); sister-in-law Norma Hohman; and nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. with service to follow. A brief graveside service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Rest in peace, Carolyn “Mamaw”. You will always be our favorite firecracker.