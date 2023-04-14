Brandon Lee Brock (CCSO)

Campbell man jailed in connection to Smith County crash

Jim Harris

Officials in Campbell County said Thursday that they arrested a LaFollette man on charges stemming from a traffic accident in Smith County last year that killed two people.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that 36-year-old Brandon Lee Brock was arrested and being held for authorities out of Smith County in Middle Tennessee, where he is facing two counts each of vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

The crash occurred on March 16th, 2022 when Brock’s tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 40 while heading east, blocking both lanes of traffic. A subsequent pileup behind that wreck involved several more vehicles, including three more tractor trailers, and killed two people and a dog, according to investigators.

As of earlier this week, Brock was being held at the Campbell County Jail awaiting a transfer to Smith County.

