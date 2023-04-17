“Campbell County Shows Off Festival“ set for June 3

The “Campbell County Shows Off Festival“ is accepting vendors for our upcoming multicultural event.

This year’s theme is “In It Together, Come Together” and the event will be held on June 3rd from 11 am to 8 pm at Sargent Park in LaFollette.

Admission is free.

Numerous vendors will be there showing off their talents, traditions and culture.

There will be stage performances all day long, featuring Ray Graham; Jay Jay Russell; Brent Branam;

Tanasi Fusion; the Campbell County High School Choir; Josh McDowell; Diamond Zion; Kevin Mahoney; Darrell Wallace; and Drunk Uncle.

There will also be a book fair, where attendees simply stop by the booth, browse, pick a book for your own. This is free and open to all ages, including adults.

There will also be an art contest. Contestants have a choice of scenes to choose from for one entry–mountains, lakes or beaches. Entrants will need to bring their entry to the Art Table for submission by 1:00 pm. Professional illustrator Jack Foster will be the judge, with the winner receiving a prize and social media recognition. The judging begins at 2pm.

The Campbell County Historical Society Museum and Library, and Missi Woods Brown will have a booth with genealogical and early settlers information.

At the Information table, a box awaits with ballots for renaming the festival. Put your suggested festival title, add your name and phone number, and if they pick your suggestion, that person will receive a gift.

Some vendors have their own contests and giveaways so stop by each one. Let them know how much you appreciate their hard work.

This is the 4th annual festival. Let’s do this!

Vendors can contact Sharon Chapman for a registration form by phone at 423-201-7727 or by email at sharonchapman052017@gmail.com.

