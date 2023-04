A car crashed into a building in Harriman on Sunday morning.

The Harriman Fire Department said in a social media post that they were dispatched to the scene of the crash shortly before 3:15 am Sunday. They reported finding a car inside a building on South Roane Street, and said only that the driver lost control and truck the building.

The driver was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.