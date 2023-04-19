Brooks tapped as next Chancellor in AC’s 7th Judicial District

Jim Harris 52 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced his appointment of Jamie Brooks to serve as the next chancellor in Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District. The appointment, which went into effect immediately, fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Chancellor Nichole Cantrell earlier this year. Six people applied for consideration to serve as Chancellor and that list was whittled down to three finalists, who were interviewed by the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission during a public hearing in February. The three finalists were Brooks, Karen Crutchfield and H. Daniel Forrester.

“Jamie is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant legal experience to the 7th Judicial District,” said Gov. Lee in his announcement. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

Brooks is currently a solo practitioner at Wilson & Brooks P.C. and brings more than 37 years of varied legal expertise to the bench, including real property law, family law, wills and estates, and criminal defense. Brooks earned his bachelor’s degree at Trevecca Nazarene University and J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TWRA: Kingston man’s catch breaks state record

TWRA says that a Kingston man has broken the state record for largest paddlefish ever …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.