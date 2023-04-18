Borchers to address Lunch with the League

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers will discuss the “State of Oak Ridge Schools” at Lunch with the League. Presented by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, today.

The program is open to everyone and will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. A meet and greet will begin at 11:30 a.m.

A catered lunch from the Soup Kitchen for a $12 charge will be available, or you may bring your own. Complementary tea and coffee will be provided. There is no cost to attend, and reservations are not needed.

If you cannot attend in person but would still like to hear Dr. Borchers’ presentation, the League has provided a Zoom link you can find on our website.

The Zoom link for the presentation is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89723362660?pwd=UkMxOVdzZExKamVwRWJxWHp0SlpjZz09.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State urges all Tennesseeans to take advantage of ‘Drug Take Back Day’

(TDEC/TDMHSAS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.