Borchers to address Lunch with the League

Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers will discuss the “State of Oak Ridge Schools” at Lunch with the League. Presented by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, today.

The program is open to everyone and will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. A meet and greet will begin at 11:30 a.m.

A catered lunch from the Soup Kitchen for a $12 charge will be available, or you may bring your own. Complementary tea and coffee will be provided. There is no cost to attend, and reservations are not needed.

If you cannot attend in person but would still like to hear Dr. Borchers’ presentation, the League has provided a Zoom link you can find on our website.

The Zoom link for the presentation is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89723362660?pwd=UkMxOVdzZExKamVwRWJxWHp0SlpjZz09.