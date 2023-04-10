Betty Carter Flanagan looked into the eyes of her Great God and Savior Jesus Christ on the afternoon of April 6th, 2023 after a short illness.

Betty was born March 4th 1935 to Tom and Ollie Carter of Oliver Springs in a small log cabin on Johnson Rd. She grew up in Frost Bottom and was the youngest of 12 children. She was the last surviving member of her family. She spent her life loving people and enjoyed baking, gardening, and spoiling her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Early on she worked at Magnet Mills in Clinton. Then, she began learning the art of cake decorating at Federal Bake Shop in Oak Ridge. Later, she worked in Food service for NHC in Oak Ridge and finally for Oak Ridge City Schools in the food service department. She spent 38 years as the pianist at Friendly Welcome Baptist Church in Frost Bottom. She was most recently a member of Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Above all, she was a woman of consistent faith in her Lord Jesus. Betty was indeed a wonderful, beautiful lady. She will be missed every moment of every day until at last, we see her again.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ollie Carter; brothers, Luther, William, Earnest, Raymond, N.E., Albert, and Tommy; sisters, Ella Mae Hughes, Josephine Morgan, Rachel Carter, and Marlene Braden; husband Lt.C. Eugene T. Flanagan; former husband and father of her children, Clayton Seeber; son Mark Seeber; son-in-law, Ivan Parks; former daughter-in-law, Gail Seeber.

She is survived by daughter, Lori Parks; son, Matt Seeber and his wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Michael Parks and wife Amanda, Daniel Parks and wife Tonya, Desiree Black and husband Darren, Jordan Seeber and wife Amanda, Joel Seeber with Amanda Simmons, and John Seeber; great grandchildren, Noah, Abram, Zekiel, Shiloh, Daniel Jr., and Waylon Parks, Aubrey and Dalton Black, Kahlan, Anber, Lily, Sophia, and Ryleigh Seeber.

Betty is also survived by her lifelong best friend Mildred Lively plus scores of nephews, nieces, and cousins and many friends and loved ones.

The Flanagan family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, April 10th, 2023. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Matt Seeber and Jimmy Morgan officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 at Frost Bottom Cemetery with Wayne Morgan officiating.

