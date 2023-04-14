Benny Myron Keatts, age 78 of Lake City

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Benny Myron Keatts, age 78 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on April 8, 2023 in Knoxville. Benny was born December 22, 1944 in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Clifford Keatts and Mattie Hallaicay Keatts. Benny was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Benny was a professional Santa Claus for 11 years and loved his church and church family as well as spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Benny is preceded in death by his brother Oscar Keatts and sister Maxiene Landlord.

Step Sons   Josh Byrge and Jennifer

                    Trent Byrge and Jessica

Special Sister  Missy and Danny Randolph

4 Grandchildren: Dalton, Gabe, Aleigha, and Ava Byrge

4 Nieces          Kendra Phillips (Eugene)

                        Monica Ely

                        Lisa AWeatherford

                        Belinda (Sam) Wilcox

Love of His Life   Rita Byrge

And a host of other family members and friends

Services will be determined at a later date.

www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Charles Wayne Gardner, age 67, of Oak Ridge

Charles Wayne Gardner, age 67, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home surrounded by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.