Benny Myron Keatts, age 78 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on April 8, 2023 in Knoxville. Benny was born December 22, 1944 in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Clifford Keatts and Mattie Hallaicay Keatts. Benny was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Benny was a professional Santa Claus for 11 years and loved his church and church family as well as spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Benny is preceded in death by his brother Oscar Keatts and sister Maxiene Landlord.

Step Sons Josh Byrge and Jennifer

Trent Byrge and Jessica

Special Sister Missy and Danny Randolph

4 Grandchildren: Dalton, Gabe, Aleigha, and Ava Byrge

4 Nieces Kendra Phillips (Eugene)

Monica Ely

Lisa AWeatherford

Belinda (Sam) Wilcox

Love of His Life Rita Byrge

And a host of other family members and friends

Services will be determined at a later date.

