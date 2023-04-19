BBB’s ‘Between the Lines’ to focus on human trafficking

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

Our partners at BBB-TV invite the community to watch a special edition of “Between the Lines” on Thursday night as Brittany Thompson of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking – Grow Free Tennessee, joins Wendy Maness to discuss Human Trafficking in East Tennessee.

You can watch it live on BBB TV-12 on Comcast Cable, or online at www.bbbtv12.com, www.Facebook.com/bbbtv12, www.YouTube.com/bbbtv12, or www.Twitter.com/bbbtv12.

If you have a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV streaming device, you can download the BoxCast Channel/App on your device then search for BBB Communications and watch all our live and on-demand programming without having to have Cable TV.

Again, that is this Thursday at 7pm on “Between the Lines.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CPD K9 to receive protective vest

Earlier this week, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Tonto will be receiving …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.