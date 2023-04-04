BBB updates Thursday shooting

Our partners at BBB-TV 12 have learned more about last week’s incident in which multiple people were shot and one person killed on Thursday afternoon.

According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, the incident happened around 4:15 pm Thursday at Midtown Auto Body in the 2000 block of Roane State Highway in Midtown.

Four people total were shot, including two women—one of whom died–another man, and the suspected shooter.

At the time of the shooting, Stockton identified the suspect as Brian Wilson, saying he had bonded out of jail earlier Thursday around 10:30 a.m. on a charge that could be related to the shooting. According to Stockton, Wilson had been in custody after law enforcement identified him as a suspect in a house fire.

Stockton said Wilson walked into a building and shot one of the female victims and began looking for the second female victim. Law enforcement believes there was a possible altercation between Wilson and the male victim before the male victim was shot. He said there was “some type of incident” that occurred before the shooting, saying it appeared Wilson was out for revenge.

Stockton tells BBB that the male victim, shop owner Rocky King, was released from the hospital over the weekend, and that King’s daughter remained in serious but stable condition at UT Medical Center. Amanda Weaver died in the shooting, according to authorities.

Wilson was shot by a THP trooper who encountered the suspect in Midtown. They said he had a handgun and encountered him in the front yard of a nearby abandoned house. They said the suspect “turned toward the trooper in an aggressive fashion as he raised his gun,” at which point the trooper opened fire, striking Wilson at least once. TBI said Wilson was hospitalized, and no law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

The TBI is continuing to investigate the shooting.