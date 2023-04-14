BBB: RCSO deputies get boost in pay

As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are getting pay raises.

This move was requested by Sheriff Jack Stockton to combat a shortage of both patrol and corrections officers created by the departures of many to better-paying opportunities, wither in law enforcement or out.

Here is a look at how the numbers stack up, according to BBB’s Dudley Evans.

For Sheriff’s Department Deputies they will receive an increase of some 14% in salaries up to $51,000 up from current salary of $47,000 with also an increase in insurance benefits package.

Patrol sergeants will receive $53,000, which is an increase of a little over 19% raise.

for the sheriff’s lieutenants making $49,000 currently, their salary will increase to $59,000 annually.

for the sheriff’s department captains making currently $57,200 will now see an increase of some 22% up to $70,000 annually.

Patrol Corporals, currently making $46,000, will go up to $53,000, an increase of 15%.

Also, the administration, warrant staff, jailers, and front desk staff will also see an increase in their salaries as well.

For more, visit BBB-TV online by following this link.