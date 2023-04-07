BBB: Oliver Springs has new city manager

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Oliver Springs has a new City Manager.

The station reports that now-former city manager Thomas McCormick resigned late Wednesday, effective immediately. No reason was given but BBB reports that the resignation followed a meeting between McCormick and Mayor Jason Stiltner concerning “the direction of the city.”

During Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor & Aldermen, city leaders voted to accept the resignation following an executive session to discuss McCormick’s severance pay. The Board also voted to appoint water plant operator Corey Jenkins as interim city manager and agreed on a six-month “probationary” period.

Two new members of the Board, Teresa Van Hook and Terry Holland, were sworn in last night as well after being appointed to fill vacant seats.

