Barbara Lee Burbage, age 85, of Rockwood passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Signature Healthcare in Rockwood. She was born September 17, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona, raising her children in California before moving to Roane County in 1998. She loved reading books on every subject, traveling and watching reality television talk shows. Barbara had worked most of her life in nursing and being a caretaker. Preceded in death by her son, Randall Burbage; and parents, Stanley & Wilma Burkett; sisters, Colleen and Jeannie.

SURVIVORS

Sons Winston Burbage & wife, Kelly of Seymour

Christopher Burbage & wife, Laura of Rockwood

Forrest Burbage of Rockwood

Wayne Burbage of Texas

12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

Sister Melanie Tisnado of Riverside, CA

A host of extended family and friends

Barbara was cremated at her request and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.