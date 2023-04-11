Barbara Corder, age 77, of Clinton

Barbara Corder, age 77, of Clinton passed away at her residence on Sunday, April 9, 2023.  Barbara was born August 15, 1945, in Hickory, North Carolina to the late Norman and Lilia Mae Roberts.  Barbara was a caregiver for many years in Anderson County where she helped take care of the elderly in their home.  Throughout her life, she enjoyed collecting anything that had to do with home décor.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Leon Roberts; son, Barry Doyle; brother, Thomas Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Corder and Steve Corder both of Clinton; brothers, Ricky Roberts & wife Sue, Leon Roberts, Larry Roberts, & Dave Roberts; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023, held at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.   Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

