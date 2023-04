Join ASAP of Anderson this Monday, April 24th, for a fully in-person ASAP Coalition Meeting that will run from 12 noon to 1 pm at their office at 131 South Charles Seivers Boulevard.

Lisa Bolton from the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be speaking to the coalition and its members about how drug use and human trafficking intersect here in Anderson County and all of East Tennessee.

Lunch will be provided. For more, visit www.asapofanderson.org.