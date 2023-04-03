ASAP again part of National DEA Drug Take Back Day

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson is partnering with organizations across Oak Ridge are participating in National DEA Drug Take Back Day. The Oak Ridge Police Department will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. There will also be one for ORAU employees for their Earth Day Event on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ORNL will host a Take Back Day with ASAP on April 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their employees.

According to the TBI, the most common method of obtaining prescription drugs is through family and friends. Prescription drugs can be easily misused at home when they are left in unlocked cabinets and drawers. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that 16.1 million Americans over the age of 12 misused prescription drugs in 2020, and that number increased during the pandemic. This Drug Take Back Day, by safely disposing of drugs, you can help prevent drug misuse, addiction, and potential overdoses.

Items that are accepted include unneeded and expired prescription medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops, and ointments. Needles, IV bags, blood sugar equipment, and illegal drugs are not accepted.

Community members can drop off their unused or expired medications any time at a permanent disposal bin. Anderson County has permanent disposal bins in the police departments of Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as at the Walgreens and CVS in Oak Ridge, and the CVS in Clinton.

In addition to discarding unneeded medication, individuals can participate in the Count It! Lock It! Drop It! movement, which is an initiative to prevent prescription drug misuse. The campaign encourages people to count their medication once every two weeks, lock them in a safe place, and drop unused or expired medication in disposal bins. A drop box and take back event finder is listed on their website at www.countitlockitdropit.org.

ASAP of Anderson also offers free medication lock boxes to those living in Anderson County, which can be requested at https://www.asapofanderson.org/quick-links/medication-lock-boxes/.

Organizations can also request larger lock boxes to give to those who need them in the community.