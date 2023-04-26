Andrea Kaye McCoy-Schyma, 57, of Rocky Top

Andrea Kaye McCoy-Schyma age 57 of Rocky Top gained her angel wings on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 8, 1966 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Paul Amos Cook Sr., and Anna Lou Tindell – Cook. Andrea was loved by all that knew her. Andrea loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved her husband of 26 years. Andrea loved to work and worked hard all her life. She enjoyed to garden and her favorite flower was a rose. She loved working in her flower beds. Andrea also enjoyed scrap booking, painting rocks and coloring in her spare time. Watching the birds and squirrels in her yard brought her pure joy. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She believed in decorating and lighting up her entire two acres. She was famous for her mashed potatoes. Most of all, she loved God, her family, her friends, and her cats. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul Amos Cook Sr. and Anna Lou Tindell Cook, her beloved brother Charles Kevin Cook, her grandparents, and her sweet little niece, Laura Cook.

Andrea is survived by:

Husband Rodney Joseph Schyma of Rocky Top

Daughters Amanda McCoy and James Ingram of Clinton

Ashley Rains and Robbie Rains of Rocky Top

Brother Paul Amos Cook Jr and Reba Cook of Knoxville

Special Friends Vicky Ann Fitzhugh, Georgeann Henegar, and Marie Henegar

And a host of nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be announced when they become available.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.