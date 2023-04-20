AMVETS Post 2 donates K9 Attic Deployment System to ACSO

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media this week to thank AMVETS Post 2 in Oak Ridge for their purchase and donation of a Canine Attic Deployment (CAD) System, built by a company called by First In.

According to the ACSO, this system will allows deputies to deploy their four-legged partners into attics without exposing officers to potential danger. Additionally, officials say this is a safer method of deployment for the K-9s, helping to minimize the risk of falls. Both human and canine officers began training on the new system on Tuesday.

On its website, the company says that the system is a patent pending system featuring the CLAW, which they describe as the attachment point of the whole CAD system. It is designed to attach to any 2” factory, or rough-cut, piece of lumber like that that makes up most attic structures.

The Claw is deployed with a common telescoping pole (like a paint stick) and grips the wood.

The company says that the system is capable of hoisting “well over” 500 pounds and comes with attachments on the pole for things like cameras and lights

First In says this system “will enable a handler to safely deploy their dogs into an attic with minimal tactical exposure and without having to risk back injuries from lifting a dog into these hard to reach spaces. Additionally, the system allows the handler to easily extract the dog from an attic, reducing the risk of injury the handler and the dog.”

In its post, the ACSO calls AMVETS Post 2 “an incredible community partner” and say “we are always astonished at their willingness to serve and give support throughout Anderson County.”