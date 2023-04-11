ACSO: One dead in Saturday ATV crash

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident that occurred late Saturday night at Windrock Park.

The ACSO says that deputies responded to a call of an ATV accident on Trail G2 at around 11 pm Saturday. When they arrived, deputies were informed that one of the two people involved in the crash, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Gehrts of Oliver Springs, had died from his injuries at the scene. The other person, a 17-year-old who was reportedly operating the ATV at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

As we learn more about Saturday’s tragedy, we will pass it along.