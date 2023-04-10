ACSO: ATV wreck kills teen, injures another

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News

(ACSO press release) On Saturday April 8, 2023 the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a reported ATV accident on Trail G2 around 11:00pm. When deputies arrived on the scene they were advised by fire personnel that Ryan Gehrts, age 18, was deceased and the other party was a juvenile who had been taken to a waiting ambulance. The investigation into the accident is open, according to the ACSO.

