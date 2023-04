TWRA officials took to social media Monday to recognize two Anderson County teens who caught a big fish on prom night.

Mary Jo Mattingly with her Prom Night catch (TWRA)

Mary Jo Mattingly caught a seven-pound walleye on her prom night, according to the TWRA post, which says that Mattingly and her date, Luke Lankford, decided to go night fishing after the Anderson County High School prom on Saturday.

In the pictures, TWRA points out, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Luke Lankford and Mary Jo Mattingly before prom (TWRA)