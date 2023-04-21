AC Commission to hold special called meeting

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

The Chairman and County Clerk have announced that the Anderson County Board of Commissioners will be meeting in Special Session on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse located at 100 North Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 for the following purposes:

1) Update on lawsuits;

2) Settlement discussions on existing lawsuits;

3) Possible Executive Session concerning existing lawsuits;

4) Hiring outside counsel for existing lawsuits;

5) Acceptance of Resignation.

All members of the County Legislative Body are required to attend, and the public is welcome.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

GSMNP to participate in national fee-free days

(GSMNP) To celebrate the first day of National Park Week, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.