AC Commission to hold special called meeting

The Chairman and County Clerk have announced that the Anderson County Board of Commissioners will be meeting in Special Session on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse located at 100 North Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 for the following purposes:
1) Update on lawsuits;
2) Settlement discussions on existing lawsuits;
3) Possible Executive Session concerning existing lawsuits;
4) Hiring outside counsel for existing lawsuits;
5) Acceptance of Resignation.
All members of the County Legislative Body are required to attend, and the public is welcome.