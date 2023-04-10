AC Chamber unveils plans for new facility, kicks off fundraising effort

Anderson County got its first look at plans for the new home of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce when the $1 million “Building a Better Future” drive for the new building kicked off at the Chamber Networking Coffee last Thursday (April 6.)

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, Inc., hosted the coffee and presented plans for the new 8,700-square-foot building that will not only provide new headquarters for the Chamber, but also what officials described in a press release as a “state-of-the-art training and meeting space for members and for the community.”

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, formed last December, is leading the fund drive. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Foundation provides the opportunity to support the new facility with contributions that are tax-deductible, according to Anderson County Chamber of Commerce President Rick Meredith.

The Chamber will remain in downtown Clinton a few blocks from its current location when the new facility is completed at the corner of North Main and North Hicks streets. The Chamber Foundation will seek bids for construction in May, with construction expected to begin early in the summer. The building is expected to be completed in about 12 to 14 months after that, Meredith said.

MBI Companies, Inc., designed the building and serves as project manager. The architectural, engineering and interiors firm, with offices in Knoxville and Chattanooga, was founded in 1990 by Michael Brady. The firm designs commercial, government, education, healthcare and industrial buildings.

Meredith said it has been a goal of the Chamber for several years to relocate from its rented offices to a new, expanded facility that will better serve the Chamber and the community. The Chamber, founded as the Clinton Chamber and later known as the Greater Clinton Chamber of Commerce before becoming the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce in 1984, celebrated its 90 th anniversary last year.

“This state-of-the-art facility will allow the Foundation and the Chamber to move forward toward its next 90 years,” Meredith said in the release.

Plans for the building include a large, diversified room that can provide seating for meetings or meals for up to 72 people, with up-to-date technology for meeting presentations. That space will be available to Chamber members for meetings and training, as well as to nonprofit and other community organizations seeking a large meeting space, Meredith said. A welcoming lobby, a catering kitchen, and offices for the Chamber staff and Anderson County Economic Development Association are also included in the building’s plans.

To learn more about the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, the new building and the fund drive, visit the Foundation website at www.acccfoundation.org. The Chamber Foundation says it welcomes contributions from Chamber members as well as from the community at large to support the new multi-purpose building.

For information about the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, see the Chamber’s website at www.andersoncountychamber.org.