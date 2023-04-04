AAA: Gas prices up eight cents

(AAA) Gas prices across the state moved more expensive again this week, rising a total of eight cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.21 which is 16 cents more expensive than one month ago but 76 cents less than one year ago.  

“After a jump in pump prices early last week, the state gas price average has held steady for the last four days,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, drivers shouldn’t get too comfortable as crude oil prices moved higher over the weekend following a surprise announcement from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries of plans to cut oil production next month. Fluctuations at the pump are likely throughout the week as the market continues to digest this news.” 

Quick Facts

  • 62% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.96 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.49 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 11th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.30), Clarksville ($3.27), Cleveland ($3.26) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.15), Jackson ($3.15), Kingsport ($3.15) 

