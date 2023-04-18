AAA: Gas prices up a fourth straight week

(AAA) Tennessee gas prices continue to rise for the fourth straight week. Pump prices across the state rose eight cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.38 which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago but 46 cents less than one year ago.

“Higher crude oil prices are continuing to impact the prices that we see at the pump, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of crude only rose 2% last week, but it was enough to reach a new 2023 high of $83.26 per barrel. Given this increase, it’s likely that Tennesseans will continue to see pump prices fluctuate higher again this week.”

Quick Facts

18% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.13 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.69 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.50), Nashville ($3.49), Clarksville ($3.49)

Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.29), Kingsport ($3.30), Memphis ($3.31)