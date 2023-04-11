AAA: Gas prices up 9 cents from last week

(AAA) Gas prices across the state are continuing their upward trend for the third week, after rising a total of 9 cents, on average, over the course of last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.30 which is 15 cents more expensive than one month ago but 59 cents less than one year ago.

“Last week’s expected jump at the pump came after OPEC’s announcement of oil production cuts starting next month that immediately caused oil prices to surge, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “After initial gains early in the week, we did see the oil market plateau through the rest of last week, fortunately. It’s still likely that gas prices could fluctuate upwards in many parts of the state this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market.”

Quick Facts

37% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.05 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.58 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 11th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.42), Clarksville ($3.40), Cleveland ($3.40)

Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.21), Morristown ($3.22), Memphis ($3.23)