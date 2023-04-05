5 County Walk to make Alzheimer’s a Memory set for May 20 in Clinton

Alzheimer’s Tennessee invites everyone to join them to help “walk to make Alzheimer’s a Memory” on Saturday, May 20th in Historic Downtown Clinton.

The theme of this year’s 5-County Walk is “Remembering our History,” and the honorary chairperson is Oak Ridge historian, author and columnist Ray Smith.

You can create a team and sign up to be part of the event at www.alzTennessee.org/5CountyWalk.

The day begins at 9 am on May 20th with registration, entertainment by rock band Purple PI and DJ Big Lar, as well as team photos and a t-shirt contest, not to mention food, fun and special areas for kids and for pets.

10 am brings the opening ceremonies and a chance to meet both Ray Smith and Alzheimer’s Tennessee Champion and VFL Craig Colquitt.

At 11 am, there will be a ribbon-cutting and the actual Walk through the historic Eagle Bend neighborhood. Then, you can enjoy ice cream and antiquing following the Walk.

If you register your pet and help them raise money in the fight against Alzheimer’s, they could win the title of 2024’s “5-County WALK Pet Mascot, and can also compete for “Best Dressed” and “Most Purple & Orange.”

For more, visit www.alzTennessee.org/5CountyWalk.