Wreck on I-40 kills one in Roane County

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 213 Views

A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on I-40 in Roane County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Brent Johnson had been headed west on I-40 near mile marker 362 shortly before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon when his 2000 Toyota Tundra went off the left side of the road. He swerved back into the roadway, crossing both lanes, before over-correcting back to the left, according to the THP report.

The truck then overturned, flipping several times before coming to rest on its top on the right side of the interstate. Johnson, who the report states was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and was thrown about 100 feet. The THP says that he was pronounced dead while en route to Roane Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Changes coming to Tennessee turkey hunting season

(TWRA) Tennessee’s turkey hunters will find several changes in store for the 2023 spring season. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.