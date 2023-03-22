Wreck on I-40 kills one in Roane County

A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on I-40 in Roane County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Brent Johnson had been headed west on I-40 near mile marker 362 shortly before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon when his 2000 Toyota Tundra went off the left side of the road. He swerved back into the roadway, crossing both lanes, before over-correcting back to the left, according to the THP report.

The truck then overturned, flipping several times before coming to rest on its top on the right side of the interstate. Johnson, who the report states was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and was thrown about 100 feet. The THP says that he was pronounced dead while en route to Roane Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.