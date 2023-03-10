William Dallas Ward, age 78, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, following an extended illness. Dee enjoyed fishing and hunting as long as his health allowed. He attended Edgewood Independent Baptist Church in Kingston. Dee was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Brummitt Ward; son, Gary Wayne Ward; and parents Rufe and Willie Maude Brackett Ward.

Survivors include his son, Steve Ward (Kimberly); brothers Johnny Ward (Carolyn) and Charles Ward (Beth); and grandchildren Jamie Case, Hannah Ward, Brittany Anders (J.J.), Garett Ward, Luke Ward, Gaylen Ward, and Grant Ward.

Four great-grandchildren and many other friends and family also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Edgewood Independent Baptist Church, with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, with Rev. Johnny Ward officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. An online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.