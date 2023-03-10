William Dallas Ward, age 78, of Kingston

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

William Dallas Ward, age 78, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, following an extended illness.  Dee enjoyed fishing and hunting as long as his health allowed.  He attended Edgewood Independent Baptist Church in Kingston.  Dee was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Brummitt Ward; son, Gary Wayne Ward; and parents Rufe and Willie Maude Brackett Ward.

Survivors include his son, Steve Ward (Kimberly); brothers Johnny Ward (Carolyn) and Charles Ward (Beth); and grandchildren Jamie Case, Hannah Ward, Brittany Anders (J.J.), Garett Ward, Luke Ward, Gaylen Ward, and Grant Ward.

Four great-grandchildren and many other friends and family also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Edgewood Independent Baptist Church, with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, with Rev. Johnny Ward officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.  An online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Virgel Wallace, age 67 of Clinton

Virgel Wallace, age 67 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.