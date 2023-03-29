Wildflower Hikes Saturday, Sunday at Norris Dam State Park

Norris Dam State Park is one of the best places in all of East Tennessee to celebrate the spring season and take in some of its most breathtaking sights, the dazzling displays of wildflowers right here on our own backyard.

Each year, nature at Norris Dam and state parks across Tennessee, presents a beautiful display of spring wildflowers. Join Park Rangers, TVA guides, and East Tennessee Regional Interpretive Specialist Meg Guy (10 am Hike) at the River Bluff Trail head on Saturday, April 1st at 10am, and again on Saturday, April 1st at 1 pm, as they hike along the cool Clinch River.

There, your guides will acquaint you with the identification, natural history and the folklore of local spring wildflowers. The hike is described as moderate in difficulty and will be 3 miles total, taking two-plus hours.

For a separate experience, you can join a Park Ranger at the Rice Grist Mill on Sunday, April 2nd at 2pm for a hike along the Clear Creek Trail located behind the Grist Mill.

Along the hike, the Ranger will guide you through the ID, history, and lore of the spring wildflowers along that trail.

This hike is rated easy to moderate in difficulty and will be 2 miles round trip and is expected to take approximately 90 minutes. This is a free event. For more information call the park office at 865-425-4500. You can also register beforehand by following this link.

Rangers remind hikers to bring their 86 Mile Challenge form and record your miles for a healthy hike. Forms will also be available. All hikes are free. For more information, call the park office at 865-425-4500.