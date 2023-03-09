Virgel Wallace, age 67 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family. Virgel was born June 10, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Cas and Mildred Wallace. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Casray Wallace, and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Wallace; children, Virgel Wallace, Jr. and Rhonda Webb and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Cory Tyler Webb, Tristan Taylor Webb, and Jessica Nicole Webb; great-grandchildren, Haislee and Easton Webb; daughter-in-law, Michelle Webb; several brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Red Hill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com