UT Arboretum Spring Plant Sale set for April 14-15

(Information from the Norris Bulletin) The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 56th Spring Plant Sale will take place on April 14th and 15th. The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 15th from 8 am to 12 noon at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Hwy. 62) in Oak Ridge. The Society’s “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 14th from 4-7 pm.

This sale is a return to in-person shopping. There will not be any online purchases available. Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased at that time for this “early bird” shopping opportunity.

By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy the membership benefit of having the first pick of our beautiful selection of plants, some of which sell out that evening. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, native plants, perennials and annuals. East Fork Nursery will be bringing some evergreen azalea varieties not usually available from mainstream nurseries as well as Southern Living Solar series natives. Unusual dwarf conifers will be available as well as screen trees or “specimens” such as Nigra, Green Giant, Yoshino and Kitayama.

Riverdale Nursery will bring blueberries, elderberries, figs, edibles, an assortment of deciduous trees (oaks, maple, black gum, bald cypress and some others) as well as their usual assortment of perennials and herbs.

Tennessee Naturescapes will offer a wide assortment of all native shrubs and perennials.

UT Arboretum Society members will be on hand to help answer questions and will help load plants. We will also have our red wagons available to help you in loading your plants.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state. To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.