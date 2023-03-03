Unemployment remains steady for 4th month in a row

Tennessee began the new year with continued low unemployment, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The rate for January came in at 3.5% for a fourth consecutive month.

In a year-to-year comparison, the number was also unchanged from the 3.5% rate the state recorded in January of 2022.

Over the month, the TDLWD says that Tennessee’s workforce increased by 21,800 jobs. The professional and business services sector led the state in job growth, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector, and then the mining, logging, and construction sector.

Over the past 12 months, Tennessee’s employers added 123,200 jobs to their payrolls. The leisure and hospitality sector did the most hiring during the last year. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector saw the next highest amount of growth, followed by the education and health services sector.

Across the nation, unemployment in January dropped by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4%. One year ago, the rate for the United States came in at 4%.

For more, check out the state’s in-depth analysis of Tennessee’s unemployment data for January 2023, which is available here .