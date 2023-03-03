Unemployment remains steady for 4th month in a row

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

Tennessee began the new year with continued low unemployment, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The rate for January came in at 3.5% for a fourth consecutive month.
In a year-to-year comparison, the number was also unchanged from the 3.5% rate the state recorded in January of 2022.
Over the month, the TDLWD says that Tennessee’s workforce increased by 21,800 jobs. The professional and business services sector led the state in job growth, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector, and then the mining, logging, and construction sector.
Over the past 12 months, Tennessee’s employers added 123,200 jobs to their payrolls. The leisure and hospitality sector did the most hiring during the last year. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector saw the next highest amount of growth, followed by the education and health services sector.
Across the nation, unemployment in January dropped by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4%. One year ago, the rate for the United States came in at 4%.

For more, check out the state’s in-depth analysis of Tennessee’s unemployment data for January 2023, which is available here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TBI: Multi-agency anti-drug op nets 7 arrests

(TBI press release) A multi-agency drug interdiction operation has resulted in numerous arrests and the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.