Unemployment numbers a mixed bag for February

(TDLWD/staff reports) Many counties across Tennessee experienced significant drops in unemployment in February after the end of seasonal employment impacted January’s numbers, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

22 counties across the state saw rates decrease during the month, while unemployment held steady in 21 additional counties, but rates did increase in the remaining 52 counties.

One of the most notable decreases was in Perry County. It had the highest unemployment rate in January at 9.8% but one month later, its rate dropped 4.7 percentage points to 5.1%.

Moore County recorded the lowest rate across the state for February at 2.5%, which was unchanged when compared to the previous month. Williamson County had Tennessee’s second-lowest rate at 2.6%, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its January rate.

Cocke County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate for the month. At 6.5%, unemployment in the county was still down 0.5 of a percentage point from January’s rate of 7%. Bledsoe County’s rate was the second-highest at 5.9%, which mirrored its number from the month before.

Locally, both Anderson and Knox counties saw slight decreases in unemployment from January to February, with Anderson County’s rate falling to 3.3% from 3.4% and Knox County’s dropping from 3.0 to 2.9% last month.

Unemployment in Campbell County rose by three-tenths of a point in February, going from 4.5% to 4.8%. Unemployment also ticked up very slightly, by one-tenth of a point, in Morgan County to 4.8% from January’s 4.7%.

Both Roane and Union counties saw their unemployment rates hold steady with Roane County recording a jobless rate of 3.8% and Union County a 4.2% rate.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in February. That marked the fifth consecutive month unemployment across the state remained unchanged.

Nationally, unemployment in February increased to 3.6%, up 0.2 of a percentage point.

Unlike statewide and national unemployment rates, county data is not seasonally adjusted to take into consideration seasonal impacts on unemployment.

TDLWD has prepared an in-depth analysis of the state’s county unemployment data which is available here .