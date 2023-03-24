Unemployment holds steady for fifth straight month

Tennessee’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.5% for a fifth consecutive month in February, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless number has been at or below 3.5% since January 2022.

In a year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate is up 0.1 of a percentage point from 3.4% to 3.5%.

According to the TDLWD, Tennessee employers continue to create new jobs, which has helped the state’s economy thrive. There were 4,800 new nonfarm jobs reported across the state in February. The leisure and hospitality sector accounted for the largest number of new jobs, followed by the professional and business services sector and the government sector.

Between February 2022 and February 2023, Tennessee employers added 103,300 jobs to their payrolls. The leisure and hospitality sector businesses were responsible for the largest number of new jobs over the last year. The education and health services sector had the next largest year-to-year increase, followed by the professional and business services sector.

Across the United States, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in February to 3.6%. When compared to the national rate one year ago, that current figure came in 0.2 of a percentage point lower.

A complete analysis of Tennessee’s February 2023 unemployment data is available here .

County-by-county unemployment data for February will be released next week.