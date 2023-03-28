TWRA opens public comment period on fishing regulations

TWRA has opened up the period for public comments in advance of setting its 2024 fishing regulations. In a press release, TWRA says “This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with…staff.”

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to:

Fish Comments

TWRA Fisheries Management Division,

5107 Edmondson Pike Nashville, TN 37211

or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov.

Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

The proposed fishing regulation changes will be previewed in summer at a meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. The comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 22, 2023.