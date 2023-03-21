Two CCHS employees on leave amid separate investigations

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 121 Views

Two Campbell County High School employees are on leave while authorities investigate two separate claims made against them.

Campbell County Principal Benjamin Foust was placed on unpaid administrative leave Friday while the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) conducts an investigation.

The nature of that investigation has not been made public, but officials said that the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting DCS with the probe. In a statement issued by his attorney, Greg Isaacs, Foust denies any wrongdoing and Isaacs said his firm is conducting its own “parallel” investigation into the allegations. The attorney also expressed his optimism that the matter will be resolved in the near future.

Boys’ and girls’ soccer coach Jason Austin has also been suspended due to what school officials could only say was an investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. No details about those allegations have been released. Austin is not a teacher at the school.

As soon as more information is available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Trio arrested after botched smuggling attempt

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office foiled a brazen, if ill-conceived, plan to smuggle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.