Two CCHS employees on leave amid separate investigations

Two Campbell County High School employees are on leave while authorities investigate two separate claims made against them.

Campbell County Principal Benjamin Foust was placed on unpaid administrative leave Friday while the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) conducts an investigation.

The nature of that investigation has not been made public, but officials said that the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting DCS with the probe. In a statement issued by his attorney, Greg Isaacs, Foust denies any wrongdoing and Isaacs said his firm is conducting its own “parallel” investigation into the allegations. The attorney also expressed his optimism that the matter will be resolved in the near future.

Boys’ and girls’ soccer coach Jason Austin has also been suspended due to what school officials could only say was an investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. No details about those allegations have been released. Austin is not a teacher at the school.

