TSSAA Board of Control members meet on March 1, 2023 (Photo by TSSAA)

TSSAA Board of Control considers basketball shot clock

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 19 Views

The TSSAA Board of Control met in Hermitage on Wednesday. Items on the agenda included a discussion regarding a shot clock in basketball and a mandatory penalty when fans have been removed from contests.

While no decisions were reached following the discussion of ejected fans, the Board did, after a lengthy discussion regarding the feasibility of the implementation of a shot clock, vote to allow the Tennessee Basketball Coaches’ Association to use a shot clock on an experimental level during their summer camps later this year.

In other business, the Board approved the contract keeping Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium as the host for the next two BlueCross Bowl football championships, in 2023 and 2024.

Both Clarkrange High School and Monterey High School appealed sanctions placed on their boys’ basketball programs after an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during a game between the two schools near the end of the 2022-23 season. The Board voted to make no change to the disciplinary actions imposed.

