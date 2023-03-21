Trio arrested after botched smuggling attempt

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office foiled a brazen, if ill-conceived, plan to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

According to the UCSO, deputies with the department’s drug unit received information that someone was going to attempt to smuggle drugs to an inmate on Wednesday, March 15th.

At around 11 pm that night, Sheriff Billy Breeding saw a man, later identified as Darrell Cooper, trying to slide an envelope into a window at the front of the county courthouse.

Breeding immediately took Cooper into custody, and a search of the envelope turned up approximately one gram of methamphetamine and three Suboxone strips.

Two other individuals, identified as April Buckner and Jerry Cooper, were arrested shortly after Darrell Cooper, and all three were charged with conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

