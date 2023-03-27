THP announces sobriety checkpoint

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint on the following date and location in Anderson County:

THP says that its officers and officers from its partner agencies will be set up on Highway 441 at Foust Hollow Road on April 28th.

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired or under the influence in the state of Tennessee.

In its announcement, THP says it “has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protections of all motorists.”

Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.