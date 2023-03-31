TDOT lauds passage of Transportation Modernization Act

Thursday, TDOT marked the passage of the Lee administration’s Transportation Modernization Act, a landmark bill that officials say “will create a new strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities.”

The bill has received support from dozens of organizations across Tennessee, as well as bipartisan support in Nashville, and will now head to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

“Tennessee needs a transportation strategy fit for the fastest-growing state in the nation, and our plan will prepare rural and urban communities for continued growth and economic opportunity, all without new taxes or debt,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to meet our state’s transportation needs.”

According to TDOT, the legislation will give the agency the resources it needs to “solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges,” including seeking the use of public-private partnerships to preserve state funds for rural infrastructure priorities, exploring Choice Lanes to decrease congestion and increase economic impact statewide, and expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more efficiently.

“Tennessee’s strategic transportation plan will prepare TDOT with the resources needed to build and maintain roads across our rural and urban communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We appreciate the support of the legislature and key partners as we pave the way for Tennessee’s continued prosperity.”