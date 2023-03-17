TDOT: Guardrail repairs set for I-75 in Anderson

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 118.4: On Thursday, March 23, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repair activities.  Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

