TDOT: Guardrail repairs set for I-75 in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 118.4: On Thursday, March 23, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repair activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
