TDOT announces possible overnight lane closures in Anderson, Campbell

TDOT has announced a couple of projects slated for next week on Interstate 75 that will affect travelers in Anderson and Campbell counties.

In Campbell County, TDOT says that drivers on I-75 South between Mile Markers 161 and 141 should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 pm on Monday, March 27th through 6 am on Tuesday, March 28th as crews perform cable rail repair activities.

In Anderson County, drivers on I-75 South between Mile Markers 124 and 123 should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29th through 6am on Thursday, March 30th as crews perform similar cable rail repair activities.

In both work zones, TDOT reminds motorists to be alert for workers present as well as for slow or stopped traffic, and to use extreme caution in this area.