TBI: Multi-agency anti-drug op nets 7 arrests

(TBI press release) A multi-agency drug interdiction operation has resulted in numerous arrests and the seizure of more than a pound of fentanyl and two pounds of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, as part of the 313 Initiative, TBI special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a drug interdiction operation in Knox, Anderson, and Campbell Counties. As a result of information gathered during the operation, two vehicles were stopped along Interstate 75 in Campbell County. During the first stop, authorities seized more than 30 grams of cocaine and a stolen gun. The second stop resulted in the seizure of nearly a half pound of fentanyl.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail:

Damien Daquan Hampton (DOB: 6/1/95), Lexington, Kentucky: One count of Felon in Possession of a Handgun, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess a Controlled Substance, one count of Tampering with Evidence

Quaynell Duran King (DOB: 6/26/80), Lexington, Kentucky: One count of Felon in Possession of a Handgun and one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess a Controlled Substance

Otis Earl Robinson (DOB: 6/1/71), Snellville, Georgia: One count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl and one count of Possession of Schedule VI

Later in the day, the operation focused on the East Knoxville area, resulting in the traffic stop of a vehicle at the intersection of Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue. During a search of the vehicle, authorities found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone pills. As part of the investigation, a second vehicle was stopped just off Interstate 40 near Hall of Fame Drive. A search of that vehicle resulted in the seizure of a stolen gun, over a half pound of fentanyl, and two pounds of methamphetamine.

The following individuals were arrested as part of the operation in East Knoxville and booked into the Knox County Jail:

Thamar Kareem Malik Farris (DOB: 3/25/78), Detroit, Michigan: One count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Schedule II – Cocaine, one count of Possession of Schedule II – Oxycodone

Terrell Erick-Shabazz Brown (DOB: 4/19/92), Detroit, Michigan: One count of Theft of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, and one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine

Kevin Quatory Vaughn (DOB: 1/23/04), Detroit, Michigan: One count of Theft of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, and one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine

Davon James Sharpe (DOB: 5/11/02), Detroit, Michigan: One count of Theft of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, and one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine

These arrests are part of an initiative that began in December. The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas.